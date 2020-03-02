 
March 2, 2020

BNR's forex reserves rise to EUR 35.830 bln, end-February
Mar 2, 2020

As of February 29, 2020, the forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) rose by 0.9 pct, to EUR 35.830 billion, from EUR 35.505 billion at January 31, 2020, the central bank announced in a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. Inflows recorded in February amounted to EUR 1.371 billion, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance, into the European Commission's accounts, other. Outflows amounting to EUR 1.046 billion euros were recorded, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other. BNR mentions that the decision to reduce the mandatory minimum reserve rate applicable to foreign currency liabilities to 6 pct from 8 pct is being enforced February 24 through March 23, 2020. Romania's gold stock remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes. worth EUR 4.922 billion, as per the current international prices. As of February 29, 2020, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 40.752 billion, compared to EUR 40.278 billion as of January 31, 2020. Payments due this March on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to approximately EUR 136 million.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

