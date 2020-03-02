Realty Developer Iulius Invests Over EUR160M In Expanding Palas Project In Iasi

Realty Developer Iulius Invests Over EUR160M In Expanding Palas Project In Iasi. Real estate developer Iulius, owned by businessman Iulian Dascalu, has announced investments of over EUR160 million in expanding the Palas project in Iasi, which will include a ten-storey office building, with a lettable area of 17,000 square meters. The building will be integrated into the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]