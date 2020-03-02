 
March 2, 2020

PNL's Orban: Rejecting OUG 1/2020 would blow up Romania's budget
Mar 2, 2020

PNL's Orban: Rejecting OUG 1/2020 would blow up Romania's budget.

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said Monday that the rejection by the Chamber of Deputies of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 1/2020 would blow up Romania's budget and announced that in this case the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) will be notified. Orban was asked if the notifying the CCR will be taken into account if the Chamber of Deputies decides to reject the extension of the term regarding the doubling of allowances and OUG 1. "Certainly. The rejection of OUG 1 blows up the Romanian economy and blows up Romania's budget. It would be a crime against the national interest. In case the PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.), alongside its followers, reject OUG 1, it means they want to destroy Romania. We will certainly take the matter with the CCR, we will use all means to keep in force Ordinance 1. It is the Ordinance which, on the one hand, corrects the profoundly negative economic effects of Ordinance 114 (fathered by the PSD, ed. n.), on the other hand, lays the foundations of the budget construction. The rejection of Ordinance 1 means blowing up the budget, it means that the measures that have been taken to ensure a construction of the budget that will (...) allow the rebalance the state budget, it means that all these measures have been canceled and the budget will literally be blown up. (...) It would be a gesture of maximum irresponsibility on the part of the PSD MPs to reject Ordinance 1," said Orban, after the PNL Executive Bureau.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

