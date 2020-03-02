Two other waste containers brought from UK in Constanta Port, in addition to 16 recently found

Two other waste containers brought from UK in Constanta Port, in addition to 16 recently found. Two other containers of waste brought from the United Kingdom were detected in the Constanta Sud Agigea Port (South-East), as investigations were pursued in the case of the 16 waste containers discovered in the same port, informed on Monday the Coast Guard. "Following the investigations carried out in the case of the 16 containers discovered in the Constanta Sud Agigea Port, on 28.02.2020, under the coordination of the case prosecutor within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Constanta Court of Appeal, the border police officers with the Coast Guard, in cooperation with employees from the Constanta Border Customs Office, identified in the terminal of the Constanta Port, two containers that were listed as arrived at the terminal in December 2019. Thus, a team made up of border police officers from the Coast Guard, employees with the Constanta Border Customs Office, the County Commissioner for Consumer Protection Constanta, the Environmental Guard and the Public Health Directorate Constanta carried out a physical check on the goods in the containers. It was found that although the documents presented to the customs authority appear as household products, they were actually unusable waste," a press release of the Coast Guard informs. According to the quoted source, the products were destined for a commercial company from the municipality of Bucharest, but on February 28, the owners requested their transhipment in other containers, in order to have their trace lost. "In this way, the country where the loading of the goods took place is being changed from the United Kingdom to Romania, having as destination another country, with the purpose of confusing the authorities," according to the Coast Guard. After carrying out the check, the products were reintroduced in the containers to be shipped to the country of origin. In this case, two Romanian citizens, aged 36 and 33 years old, as well as one British citizen, 34 years old, are being investigated. The investigation is carried out by the border police officers, under the coordination of the prosecutor within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Constanta Court of Appeal, entrusted with the case, in terms of committing the offenses of waste export or import in violation of the legal provisions in the field and the use of non-legal documents at the customs authority.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nona Jalba; editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

