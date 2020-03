Gral Medical Posts EUR35M Turnover inn 2109, Targets Acquisitions in 2020

Gral Medical Posts EUR35M Turnover inn 2109, Targets Acquisitions in 2020. Gral Medical, the sixth largest player on the Romanian private healthcare services market, owned by entrepreneur Robert Serban, posted a turnover of EUR35 million in 2019, up 13% on the year, and targets acquisitions in 2020. [Read the article in Mediafax]