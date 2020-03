Bucharest Accommodates 16% Of Hypermarkets In Romania, Accounts For 27% Of Sales

Only 35 of the 209 hypermarkets in Romania are in Bucharest, but they account for a significant portion of sales, contributing more than 27% of the total almost RON27 billion sales of the largest format stores in Romania or more than RON7 billion, ZF has