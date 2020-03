CEZ Gets Offers Valuing Romanian Operations At EUR1.1B-EUR1.3B

CEZ Gets Offers Valuing Romanian Operations At EUR1.1B-EUR1.3B. Czech-held CEZ group has received preliminary financial offers valuing its operations in Romania at EUR1.1 billion to EUR1.3 billion, which could serve as the basis for its decision to sell the business in Romania. Its Romanian business includes energy distribution, supply and wind farm (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]