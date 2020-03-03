POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA - 1990: Archaeology Institute opens in Iasi

POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA - 1990: Archaeology Institute opens in Iasi. On March 3, 1990, the Iasi-based Institute of Archaeology was established by restructuring the Old History and Archeology Department of the local A.D. Xenopol Institute of History and Archaeology, and Dan Gh. Teodor was appointed director. The Archaeology Institute of Iasi originated in the efforts to provide an institutional framework to archaeological research in the Iasi university education system. Although the institute acquired autonomy only in 1990, after half a century of operation within the A.D. Xenopol History Institute, its beginnings, as a university museum of antiquities, date from the first decades of the twentieth century. Professor Orest Tafrali, who had been the holder of the Chair of Archeology and Antiquities at the University of Iasi for three years, established in Iasi, in 1916, the Museum of Antiquities. It was meant as a "laboratory" of the chair established at the University of Iasi in 1895, consistently contributing to the promotion of field research and to the growth of archaeological material collections. Scientific research at the museum, in conjunction with educational activity at the University of Iasi, made it necessary to set up a specialist institute in the field of history and archaeology, which determined Professor Ilie Minea to propose the transformation of the Romanian History Seminar, chaired by him, into the Institute of Romanian History. The steps taken with the Ministry of National Education, Church and Arts were materialised only in 1941. Thus, the History Seminar of the Al. I. Cuza University was turned into the A. D. Xenopol Institute of Romanian History; thanks to the efforts of Professor Alexandru Boldur, Ilie Minea's successor, in 1943 the A.D. Xenopol National History Institute became a distinct research unit within the Ministry of National Culture and Religious Affairs. In 1964, the A. D. Xenopol Institute of History and Archaeology reopened under the authority of the Romanian Academy. As early as 1953, the Old History and Archaeology Department was established within the institute to coordinate until 1968 the activity of the Museum of Antiquities, which in 1957 became the Museum of History of Moldavia. In the period after 1953, the A. D. Xenopol Institute of History and Archaeology in Iasi became the centre of research in the field of archeology for city's specialists at the faculty and museum. Starting up the publication "Arheologia Moldovei " (Archaeology of Moldavia ) in 1961 created the possibility of printing the results of its own research, and also of its colleagues from all over the country, says www.arheo.ro. Thanks to the action of some researchers from Iasi, supported by academician D.M. Pippidi, the chairman of the Historical Sciences and Archeology Department of the Romanian Academy, on March 3, 1990, the Archaeology Department of the A.D. Xenopol Institute of History and Archaeology became the Institute of Archeology, operating under the aegis of the Iasi branch of the Romanian Academy. The staff of the Iasi-based Institute of Archeology carries out archaeological research projects, independently and in co-operation with academic, university and cultural partner institutions from Romania and abroad. Generally, the research covers Moldavia and the Republic of Moldova, with the institute having brought a significant contribution to archaeological researches in Dobrogea. The Institute is headed by a director and a scientific council. Currently, the management of the Institute is made up of: Alexander Rubel, director, and Dan Aparaschivei, secretary of the Scientific Council. The results of archaeological research and interdisciplinary research projects are published in the journal "Aheologia Moldovei," as well as volumes of the institute's collections and in papers published independently by the members of the institution. The institute has a large network of collaborations with international personalities in the field of archeology and related subject matters, some of whom are honorary members of the institute. At the same time, academic visibility is preserved by organising and participating in international and national congresses, colloquia and seminars. The Institute of Archaeology in Iasi has entered an important partnership with the local Alexandru Ioan Cuza University, as well as successful collaborations with other institutes of the Iasi Branch of the Romanian Academy. AGERPRES (RO - researcher - Cristian Anghelache, editor: Liviu Tatu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

