Hearings of Citu Government members to start in Parliament

Hearings of Citu Government members to start in Parliament. The ministers picked to be part of the Citu Government will be heard for three days, starting on Tuesday, by the joint parliamentary committees. According to the schedule approved by Parliament's leadership, the picks to be heard on Monday by the standing committees of the Deputies' Chamber and the Senate are the following: Nicolae Ciuca - proposed minister for National Defence (10:00hrs); Lucian Heius - proposed minister for Public Finance (11:00hrs); Costel Alexe - proposed minister for Environment, Waters and Forests (12:00hrs); Catalin Predoiu - proposed minister for Justice (13:00hrs); Adrian Oros - proposed minister for Agriculture and Rural Development (14:00hrs); Ion Stefan - proposed minister for Public Works, Development and Administration (15:00hrs). On Wednesday, scheduled to be heard by the parliamentary committees are: Bogdan Gheorghiu - proposed minister for Culture (10:00hrs); Lucian Bode - proposed minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Communications (11:00hrs); Victor Costache - proposed minister for Health (12:00hrs); Ionut Stroe - proposed minister for Youth and Sport (13:00hrs); Monica Anisie - proposed minister for Education and Research (14:00hrs); Violeta Alexandru - proposed minister for Labour and Social Protection (15:00hrs). On Thursday, the last day of the hearings, the committees will hear: Bogdan Aurescu - proposed minister for Foreign Affairs (10:00hrs); Marcel Bolos - proposed minister for European Funds (11:00hrs); Virgil Popescu - proposed minister for Economy, Energy and Business Environment (12:00hrs); Marcel Vela - proposed minister for Interior (13:00hrs). The plenary meeting of the two Chambers is set to convene to vote for the new Cabinet at a date to be established in the beginning of next week. Parliamentary sources have said that 9 March might be the date for the joint plenary meeting. Last Friday, Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu submitted to Parliament the list of ministers of his Cabinet and the governing programme. The only change in the composition of the Citu Government against the previous one, that led by Ludovic Orban, is the proposal of Lucian Heius for the Finance Ministry. *** According to the regulations of the joint sessions of Parliament, each candidate for the position of minister is to be heard at a joint meeting by the standing committees of the two chambers operating in the field of the future minister. After the hearings, the committees will draw up a joint, reasoned advisory opinion. The governing programme and the Government list of ministers are to be debated by the Deputies' Chamber and the Senate in a joint meeting. Parliament grants the Government confidence, with the vote of the majority of deputies and senators. The voting will be secret, with balls. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Companies Called To Reveal Who Their Real Shareholders Are Law 129/2019 published in the Official Gazette of Romania on July 18, 2019, requires companies to notify the Trade Register who the real owners are, i.e. those who own at least 25%, either upon registration or in an annual filing.



Builder Procema Sees EUR76M Revenue In 2019 Construction company Procema of businessman Sorin Creteanu (photo) posted 360 million lei (EUR76 million) revenue in 2019, a 15% increase on the previous year. The net profit stood at RON22 milion.



Ambassador Michele Ramis: Romania - a country deeply attached to culture, with great potential in domain France's Ambassador, Michele Ramis, launched on Tuesday the Strategy to promote French Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) in Romania, opportunity with which she stated that our country is profoundly attached to the cultural phenomenon and expressed the determination of the French side to (...)



Iproeb Bistrita Net Profit Declines 28% in 2019, to RON2.9M Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said Thursday its net profit declined 28% in 2019, to RON2.9 million.



PSD will vote against Citu Government The Social-Democrats will ensure the quorum in the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate and will vote "against" the Cîţu Government's installment, sources from the PSD have declared for MEDIAFAX.



Antitrust Body Clears RTC Proffice Experience Acquisition By Complet Electro Serv Romania’s antitrust body has approved a transaction whereby IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, held by entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, plans to acquire stationery and office supplies company RTC Proffice Experience, held by Oresa (...)



Man in Timisoara, fourth coronavirus case in Romania The Strategic Communication Group announces the fourth case of coronavirus in Romania, a 47-year-old man from the western city of western Timisoara. According to the cited source, the man was on a plane with the woman tested positive in February and who returned from Italy. "This (...)

