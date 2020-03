Vascar Vaslui Posts EUR20.5M Turnover in 2019

Vascar Vaslui, one of the leading cold cuts and canned food producers in Romania, had a turnover of around EUR20.5 million in 2019, up 13% on the year, and plans to open three more stores in eastern Romania in 2020.