Antitrust Body Clears RTC Proffice Experience Acquisition By Complet Electro Serv. Romania’s antitrust body has approved a transaction whereby IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, held by entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, plans to acquire stationery and office supplies company RTC Proffice Experience, held by Oresa (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]