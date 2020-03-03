 
Romaniapress.com

March 3, 2020

Man in Timisoara, fourth coronavirus case in Romania
Mar 3, 2020

Man in Timisoara, fourth coronavirus case in Romania.

The Strategic Communication Group announces the fourth case of coronavirus in Romania, a 47-year-old man from the western city of western Timisoara. According to the cited source, the man was on a plane with the woman tested positive in February and who returned from Italy. "This afternoon, the fourth case of infection with the new COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Romania was confirmed. It is about a 47-year-old man from Timisoara who was in contact with the woman who tested positive on February 28, 2020 and who returned from Italy. Specifically, the man traveled with the 38-year-old woman on the same plane, on her right side, on February 20, 2020, with a flight returning from Italy," reads the briefing. The Strategic Communication Group states that as of February 28, 2020, the man, considered direct contact, has been in self-isolation at home with his family, the results of the first sample collected at the beginning of the period of self-isolation being negative. "The result of the sample collected yesterday (on the 12th day after contact with the 38-year-old woman) tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus infection," the source said. According to the first pieces of information from the Public Health Directorate (DSP) Timis, the man is asymptomatic, afebrile. Transport in isolation was requested at the 'Victor Babes' Infectious Diseases Hospital in Timisoara. In the courtyard where the man lives, there are two other families, in whose case self-isolation measures will be taken, says the Strategic Communication Group.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Companies Called To Reveal Who Their Real Shareholders Are Law 129/2019 published in the Official Gazette of Romania on July 18, 2019, requires companies to notify the Trade Register who the real owners are, i.e. those who own at least 25%, either upon registration or in an annual filing.

Builder Procema Sees EUR76M Revenue In 2019 Construction company Procema of businessman Sorin Creteanu (photo) posted 360 million lei (EUR76 million) revenue in 2019, a 15% increase on the previous year. The net profit stood at RON22 milion.

Ambassador Michele Ramis: Romania - a country deeply attached to culture, with great potential in domain France's Ambassador, Michele Ramis, launched on Tuesday the Strategy to promote French Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) in Romania, opportunity with which she stated that our country is profoundly attached to the cultural phenomenon and expressed the determination of the French side to (...)

Iproeb Bistrita Net Profit Declines 28% in 2019, to RON2.9M Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said Thursday its net profit declined 28% in 2019, to RON2.9 million.

PSD will vote against Citu Government The Social-Democrats will ensure the quorum in the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate and will vote "against" the Cîţu Government's installment, sources from the PSD have declared for MEDIAFAX.

Antitrust Body Clears RTC Proffice Experience Acquisition By Complet Electro Serv Romania’s antitrust body has approved a transaction whereby IT&C producer and wholesaler Complet Electro Serv, held by entrepreneur Dan Ostahie, plans to acquire stationery and office supplies company RTC Proffice Experience, held by Oresa (...)

Leu Strengthens Vs Euro, Exchange Rate At 4.8074 The Romanian leu has gained ground versus the euro by midday Tuesday, and the central bank set the leu’s reference rate versus the euro at 4.8074 units.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |