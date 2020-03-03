INSP: 51 persons died of flu in Romania

INSP: 51 persons died of flu in Romania. The number of persons who died of flu in Romania in 2020 reached 51, the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informed on Tuesday. The last two persons who died of influenza were a man aged 83 from the Timis County, confirmed to have had type A influenza, H3 subtype, and a woman aged 83 from the Ilfov County, confirmed to have had type B influenza. The two had preexisting medical conditions and had not been vaccinated against the flu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]