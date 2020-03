Iproeb Bistrita Net Profit Declines 28% in 2019, to RON2.9M

Iproeb Bistrita Net Profit Declines 28% in 2019, to RON2.9M. Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said Thursday its net profit declined 28% in 2019, to RON2.9 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]