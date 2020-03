Durable Goods Market Up 3.7% To EUR3.5B In Romania In 2019

Durable Goods Market Up 3.7% To EUR3.5B In Romania In 2019. Durable goods sales stood at EUR3.5 billion in Romania last year, 3.7% higher than in 2018, with the growth driven mostly by higher sales of small and large home appliances and the telecom sector, according to the Temax survey of market research company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]