Hearings of Citu Cabinet choices continues in Parliament. Hearings of the ministers picked to be part of the Citu Government continue today by the specialist committees of Parliament. According to the schedule approved by the Standing Bureaus in a joint sitting, the picks to be heard today are Bogdan Gheorghiu for minister of culture; Lucian Bode for minister of transport, infrastructure and communications ; Victor Costache for health minister; Ionut Stroe for minister of youth and sports; Monica Anisie for minister of education and research, and Violeta Alexandru for minister of labour and social security. On Tuesday, on the first day of hearings, six of the picks for the Citu Cabinet answered questions in Parliament. Winning a positive opinion from the relevant specialist committees were Nicolae Ciuca for defence minister; Costel Alexe for minister of the environment, water and forestry, and Adrian Oros for minister of agriculture and rural development. Getting negative opinions were Lucian Heius for finance minister; Catalin Predoiu for justice minister, and Ion Stefan for minister of public works, development and administration. On Thursday, the last day of hearings, the committees will hear Bogdan Aurescu for foreign minister; Marcel Bolos for minister of European funds; Virgil Popescu for minister of economy, energy and the business environment, and Marcel Vela for interior minister. ***According to the regulations of the joint sessions of Parliament, each candidate for the position of minister is heard in a joint meeting by the standing committees of the two Chambers whose activity object corresponds to the area of competence of the future minister. After the hearings, the committees will draw up a joint, reasoned advisory opinion. Parliament will convene in a plenary sitting to put the new cabinet up for a vote at a date to be set at the beginning of next week. Parliamentary sources say the plenary meeting might happen on March 9. Parliament expresses its confidence in the government by a majority vote of the lawmakers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Insolvency Specialist CITR Seeks To Expand Abroad Insolvency specialist CITR seeks to expand on the international market in the next few months, and plans to get to Greece and Italy besides Cyprus where it already has a presence.



Iohannis: PSD keeps desperately clinging to power mechanisms, 2020 - a turning point President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to "desperately cling" to the power mechanisms and insists on thwarting reform initiatives; the President also stressed that 2020 is a decisive year. "The desperation with which the PSD (...)



SEB Investment Management Lowers Stake in Purcari Wines Investment fund SEB Investment Management AB of Sweden has lowered its stake in Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) in Tuesday trading session from 8.45% to 4.81%.



A new positive case of coronavirus, a 71-year-old person from Suceava The sixth case of infection with the new coronavirus in Romania has been confirmed. According to the first data, is a 71-year-old person from Suceava for whom the test is positive.



SIF Transilvania Proposes Gross Dividends of RON0.02/Share Regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO) has summoned shareholders for April 28 to approve a gross dividend of RON0.02 per share from its 2019 net profit.



Housing Prices Grow 1.6% in Romania in February Asking prices for housing in Romania grew 1.6% in February compared with January, with the biggest growth recorded in Cluj-Napoca, according to a housing market report by Imobiliare.ro.



