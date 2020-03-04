Aro-Palace Brasov Net Turnover Up 8.7% To RON31.7M, Net Profit Plunges 64.8% To RON696,700 In 2019

Aro-Palace Brasov Net Turnover Up 8.7% To RON31.7M, Net Profit Plunges 64.8% To RON696,700 In 2019. Aro-Palace Brasov, which owns one of the largest five-star hotels outside capital Bucharest, ended 2019 with a net profit of RON696,700, down 64.8% on the year, and a net turnover of RON31.7 million, up 8.7% on the year, as per ZF calculations based on data from the annual preliminary financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]