Hornbach Invests EUR2.8M In Expanding Its Store In Sibiu. German-owned Hornbach Romania, one of the leading retailers of building and gardening materials on the Romanian market, has invested EUR2.8 million in expanding its store in Sibiu, which consists in building a Drive-In zone for building materials and expanding the exterior surface for gardening (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]