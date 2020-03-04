ARB: Value Of Credit Card Transactions In Romania Doubles In Last Four Years, Reaching RON4B In 2019



The value of credit card payment transactions in Romania has doubled over the last four years, reaching RON4 billion in 2019, and the number of transactions followed the same trend, reaching over 22 million, compared with 11 million in 2015, as per an analysis by the Romanian Banking (...)