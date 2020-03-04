 
Romaniapress.com

March 4, 2020

President Iohannis says honoured to receive Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020 prize
Mar 4, 2020

President Iohannis says honoured to receive Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020 prize.

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday was awarded the European Prize Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020, a distinction he said honoured him. "I am honoured to have been awarded the Coudenhove-Kalergi 2020 Prize," said Iohannis. Attending the award ceremony were former President Emil Constantinescu; Chief of Defence Staff Daniel Petrescu; Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban; Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu; ministers; Save Romania Union (USR) national leader Dan Barna; People's Movement Party (PMP) national leader Eugen Tomac; Dirtector of Romania's Intelligence Service (SRI) Eduard Hellvig; MEPs; lawmakers; diplomats; academics, church leaders. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Insolvency Specialist CITR Seeks To Expand Abroad Insolvency specialist CITR seeks to expand on the international market in the next few months, and plans to get to Greece and Italy besides Cyprus where it already has a presence.

Iohannis: PSD keeps desperately clinging to power mechanisms, 2020 - a turning point President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to "desperately cling" to the power mechanisms and insists on thwarting reform initiatives; the President also stressed that 2020 is a decisive year. "The desperation with which the PSD (...)

SEB Investment Management Lowers Stake in Purcari Wines Investment fund SEB Investment Management AB of Sweden has lowered its stake in Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) in Tuesday trading session from 8.45% to 4.81%.

A new positive case of coronavirus, a 71-year-old person from Suceava The sixth case of infection with the new coronavirus in Romania has been confirmed. According to the first data, is a 71-year-old person from Suceava for whom the test is positive.

SIF Transilvania Proposes Gross Dividends of RON0.02/Share Regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO) has summoned shareholders for April 28 to approve a gross dividend of RON0.02 per share from its 2019 net profit.

Housing Prices Grow 1.6% in Romania in February Asking prices for housing in Romania grew 1.6% in February compared with January, with the biggest growth recorded in Cluj-Napoca, according to a housing market report by Imobiliare.ro.

Housing Prices Grow 1.6% in Romania in February Asking prices for housing in Romania grew 1.6% in February compared with January, with the biggest growth recorded in Cluj-Napoca, according to a housing market report by Imobiliare.ro.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |