Orsova Shipyard Seeks to Pay RON2.74M Dividends from 2019 Profit

Orsova Shipyard Seeks to Pay RON2.74M Dividends from 2019 Profit. Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO), held by three financial investment funds (SIFs), summoned its shareholders for April 10 to approve the distribution of RON2.74 million as dividends from its RON3 million profit for (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]