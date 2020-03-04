Flu death toll reaches 52

Flu death toll reaches 52. The number of persons that have died until now because of the flu has reached 52, the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) has announced on Wednesday. The last person to die of the flu is a woman aged 83 of Dambovita county, who was confirmed with type-A influenza. The woman has had pre-existing medical conditions and had not received a flu shot.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]