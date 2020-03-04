C&W: 90% Of Romanian Logistics Space Market Concentrated In Bucharest And Seven Other Large Cities

C&W: 90% Of Romanian Logistics Space Market Concentrated In Bucharest And Seven Other Large Cities. Romania’s industrial and logistics space market has exceeded the threshold of 4 million square meters, with 90% of the surface area being concentrated in eight large cities in southern, central and western Romania, as per a report by real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]