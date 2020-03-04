 
March 4, 2020

Pro Romania's Ponta shuts out cooperation with PSD: Trouble with them is coterie of marauders
Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta told a press conference in Buzau on Wednesday that "the trouble with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) isn't its Chairman, but the coterie of marauders in Dragnea, Dancila, or now Ciolacu's tow and the fact that they no longer see the people because of the plunderers who leech off." "We, the Pro Romania party, don't enter agreements with those who have sold off PSD piece by piece during Dragnea's time, in Dancila's time or in Ciolacu's time. I thought that they will hold their congress on Saturday and will do some clean-up, make a new beginning with different people. But they didn't call the congress and when they will, it is my understanding that they will do it with Dragnea and Dancila's clique. (...) I kept assuming that maybe they'll change, maybe they'll realize what they did wrong, but yesterday was an eye opener, judging by the people who remain at PSD's helm," Ponta said. He added that the right-wing parties, "although they cannot stand each other, have figured out to unite and will join forces - the National Liberal Party with the Save Romania Union, and with the People's Movement Party." AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
