Fifth case of coronavirus in Romania - 16-year-old adolescent. The fifth coronavirus case was confirmed in a 16-year-old adolescent, the 47-year-old man's nephew, from the western city of Timisoara, who was found positive on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group specifies on Wednesday. "According to initial data from DSP Timisoara, the young man is asymptomatic, afebrile. The transport was requested in isolation at the" Victor Babes" Hospital in Timisoara," the source says. According to the same source, Wednesday's results of the samples taken from the 47-year-old man are negative and will follow, according to the procedure, a new 24-hour test from the last one.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]