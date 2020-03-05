 
Romaniapress.com

March 5, 2020

Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu pay visit to Poland
Mar 5, 2020

Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu pay visit to Poland.

Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu on Wednesday started a three-day visit to the Republic of Poland, the first foreign visit of the Royal Family in 2020. According to romaniaregala.ro, Her Royal Highness Margareta will participate in the opening gala of the "Women Leadership Forum," a conference that takes place in Warsaw, under the High Patronage of the Crown Custodian. On Thursday morning, the Crown Custodian will deliver a speech in the opening of the debate called "Women Today: Voices from Central Europe," a part of the "Women Leadership Forum." She will deliver a speech on the topic "Women's participation in the public life," at the Community of Democracies (CoD), an intergovernmental coalition of states around the world, which aims to promote democratic values. Romania took over the CoD Presidency from Poland, in September 2019, with the Permanent Secretariat in Warsaw being chaired by Secretary General Thomas Garrett (the U.S.). Moreover, in a ceremony at the Warsaw Rising Museum, the Crown Custodian will award the Red Cross of Romania's Royal House to three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising in 1944, to honour the relations between Romania's Kingdom and the Republic of Poland in 1930, when our country was an important ally of Poland in its aspirations for independence, sovereignty and freedom. Her Majesty and Prince Radu will meet, at Romania's Embassy in Warsaw, with members of the Romanian community living in Poland's capital, as well as with Romanian servicemen deployed in missions in Poland, from NATO Battle Group and FRONTEX. At the University of Warsaw, Prince Radu will hold a conference, followed by a dialogue between the students and the two Romanian guests. Furthermore, the Crown Custodian will meet with the leadership of the Polish Red Cross and with leaders of the "Ladies Council of the Polish Red Cross" organisation, and Prince Radu will tour the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX), a European institution which includes servicemen from EU countries. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

OTP Bank Romania Profit Grows 65% in 2019, to RON92M OTP Bank Romania, the subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, reported an adjusted net profit after taxation of RON92 million in 2019, up 65% compared with 2018.

Marcel Ciolacu: The vote on Citu Cabinet to be held next week Social-Democratic Party's acting leader Marcel Ciolacu has said on Friday that the Cîţu Government parliamentary vote will take place next week, but that the exact date will be set on Monday in the Permanent Joint Offices.

President Iohannis says Romania needs more forests Attending the launch of the national afforestation campaign called "A forest as a country" at Uliesti, Dambovita County on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis said that a significant increase in Romania's forested areas is necessary, given the context of the environmental problems facing (...)

Health status of coronavirus-infected teens treated in Timisoara, good The health status of coronavirus-infected young people hospitalised in Timisoara is good, with no symptoms, and the patients admitted to Iasi and Cluj-Napoca have a better health status then when admitted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Friday. "To date, March 6, seven (...)

Crown Custodian Margareta decorates three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising Three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising of 1944 were decorated by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta during her visit to Poland. "The most touching moment of Her Majesty Margareta's visit to Poland occurred at the Warsaw Rising Museum. The Crown Custodian decorated three (...)

Three-Month Money Market Rate Falls To 2.83%, Lowest Level Since End-May 2018 Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the three-month interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate interests for consumer loans in lei, kept falling on Friday (March 6), reaching 2.83% a year, the lowest level since May 31, (...)

Bermas Suceava Proposes RON1.7M Dividends At 6% Yield The Board of Directors of brewer Bermas Suceava (BRM.RO) is proposing the company’s shareholders dividends in the amount of RON1.72 million, from its 2019 net profit of RON1.95 million, at a gross dividend per share of RON0.08.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |