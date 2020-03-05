 
Romaniapress.com

March 5, 2020

Hearings of Citu Cabinet choices enter last day in Parliament
Mar 5, 2020

Hearings of Citu Cabinet choices enter last day in Parliament.

The last hearings by the specialist committees of Parliament of the ministers picked to be part of the Citu Government are scheduled for today. According to the schedule approved by the Standing Bureaus in a joint sitting, the picks to be heard today are Bogdan Aurescu for foreign minister; Marcel Bolos for minister of European funds; Virgil Popescu for minister of economy, energy and the business environment, and Marcel Vela for interior minister. On Wednesday, the second day of hearings, six ministers picked for the Citu Cabinet answered questions from MPs. Lucian Bode for minister of transport, infrastructure and communications, and Ionut Stroe for minister of youth and sports received positive opinions. Negative opinions were received by Bogdan Gheorghiu for minister of culture; Victor Costache for health minister; Monica Anisie for education and research minister; and Violeta Alexandru for minister of labour and social security. Hearings started on Tuesday, and winning a positive opinion from the relevant specialist committees were Nicolae Ciuca for defence minister; Costel Alexe for minister of the environment, water and forestry, and Adrian Oros for minister of agriculture and rural development. Getting negative opinions were Lucian Heius for finance minister; Catalin Predoiu for justice minister, and Ion Stefan for minister of public works, development and administration. *** According to the regulations of the joint sessions of Parliament, each candidate for the position of minister is heard in a joint meeting by the standing committees of the two Chambers whose activity object corresponds to the area of competence of the future minister. After the hearings, the committees will draw up a joint, reasoned advisory opinion. Parliament will convene in a plenary sitting to put the new cabinet up for a vote at a date to be set at the beginning of next week. Parliament expresses its confidence in the government by a majority vote of the lawmakers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Florin Marin;EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

OTP Bank Romania Profit Grows 65% in 2019, to RON92M OTP Bank Romania, the subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, reported an adjusted net profit after taxation of RON92 million in 2019, up 65% compared with 2018.

Marcel Ciolacu: The vote on Citu Cabinet to be held next week Social-Democratic Party's acting leader Marcel Ciolacu has said on Friday that the Cîţu Government parliamentary vote will take place next week, but that the exact date will be set on Monday in the Permanent Joint Offices.

President Iohannis says Romania needs more forests Attending the launch of the national afforestation campaign called "A forest as a country" at Uliesti, Dambovita County on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis said that a significant increase in Romania's forested areas is necessary, given the context of the environmental problems facing (...)

Health status of coronavirus-infected teens treated in Timisoara, good The health status of coronavirus-infected young people hospitalised in Timisoara is good, with no symptoms, and the patients admitted to Iasi and Cluj-Napoca have a better health status then when admitted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Friday. "To date, March 6, seven (...)

Crown Custodian Margareta decorates three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising Three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising of 1944 were decorated by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta during her visit to Poland. "The most touching moment of Her Majesty Margareta's visit to Poland occurred at the Warsaw Rising Museum. The Crown Custodian decorated three (...)

Three-Month Money Market Rate Falls To 2.83%, Lowest Level Since End-May 2018 Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the three-month interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate interests for consumer loans in lei, kept falling on Friday (March 6), reaching 2.83% a year, the lowest level since May 31, (...)

Bermas Suceava Proposes RON1.7M Dividends At 6% Yield The Board of Directors of brewer Bermas Suceava (BRM.RO) is proposing the company’s shareholders dividends in the amount of RON1.72 million, from its 2019 net profit of RON1.95 million, at a gross dividend per share of RON0.08.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |