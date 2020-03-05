Strategic Communication Group: 38 persons in institutional quarantine; 11,311self-isolated at home

Strategic Communication Group: 38 persons in institutional quarantine; 11,311self-isolated at home. A number of 38 people have been placed in institutional quarantine at national level to be test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and another 11,311 are in self-isolation at home, while under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group informs. According to the same source, a number of 6 cases of infection with COVID-19 have been confirmed in Romania so far, while the first patient who tested positive in our country is considered to be cured after two tests came out negative within 24 hours of each. The man was discharged from the hospital. The other 5 patients are hospitalised in Cluj-Napoca, Timiosoara and Iasi, with their health status being good, according to the same source. Moreover, the epidemiological investigations in Suceava and Timisoara continue in order to identify all the persons who came into contact with the persons who tested positive on Wednesday. "We call on the relatives of the persons confirmed positive to respect the quarantine and self-isolation rules and to not try to visit the hospitalised patients who are in complete isolation until being declared cured," the Strategic Communication Group said. The two Romanian citizens infected with COVID-19 and hospitalised in Japan were cured and they will be discharged from the hospital. They are to return home. On Wednesday, 69 calls were made to the 112 emergency line and 1011 the toll-free line (TELVERDE) 0800 800 358, which opened mainly to inform citizens. "We remind citizens to consider only information verified through official sources and to call toll-free line for recommendations and other information. Romanian nationals abroad can also request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the dedicated line +4021.320.20.20," according to the source. According to the same source, until 4 March 2020, a number of 3,351 cases were reported in the EU/EES, the UK, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases were registered in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]