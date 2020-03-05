 
Romaniapress.com

March 5, 2020

Strategic Communication Group: 38 persons in institutional quarantine; 11,311self-isolated at home
Mar 5, 2020

Strategic Communication Group: 38 persons in institutional quarantine; 11,311self-isolated at home.

A number of 38 people have been placed in institutional quarantine at national level to be test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and another 11,311 are in self-isolation at home, while under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group informs. According to the same source, a number of 6 cases of infection with COVID-19 have been confirmed in Romania so far, while the first patient who tested positive in our country is considered to be cured after two tests came out negative within 24 hours of each. The man was discharged from the hospital. The other 5 patients are hospitalised in Cluj-Napoca, Timiosoara and Iasi, with their health status being good, according to the same source. Moreover, the epidemiological investigations in Suceava and Timisoara continue in order to identify all the persons who came into contact with the persons who tested positive on Wednesday. "We call on the relatives of the persons confirmed positive to respect the quarantine and self-isolation rules and to not try to visit the hospitalised patients who are in complete isolation until being declared cured," the Strategic Communication Group said. The two Romanian citizens infected with COVID-19 and hospitalised in Japan were cured and they will be discharged from the hospital. They are to return home. On Wednesday, 69 calls were made to the 112 emergency line and 1011 the toll-free line (TELVERDE) 0800 800 358, which opened mainly to inform citizens. "We remind citizens to consider only information verified through official sources and to call toll-free line for recommendations and other information. Romanian nationals abroad can also request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the dedicated line +4021.320.20.20," according to the source. According to the same source, until 4 March 2020, a number of 3,351 cases were reported in the EU/EES, the UK, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases were registered in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

OTP Bank Romania Profit Grows 65% in 2019, to RON92M OTP Bank Romania, the subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, reported an adjusted net profit after taxation of RON92 million in 2019, up 65% compared with 2018.

Marcel Ciolacu: The vote on Citu Cabinet to be held next week Social-Democratic Party's acting leader Marcel Ciolacu has said on Friday that the Cîţu Government parliamentary vote will take place next week, but that the exact date will be set on Monday in the Permanent Joint Offices.

President Iohannis says Romania needs more forests Attending the launch of the national afforestation campaign called "A forest as a country" at Uliesti, Dambovita County on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis said that a significant increase in Romania's forested areas is necessary, given the context of the environmental problems facing (...)

Health status of coronavirus-infected teens treated in Timisoara, good The health status of coronavirus-infected young people hospitalised in Timisoara is good, with no symptoms, and the patients admitted to Iasi and Cluj-Napoca have a better health status then when admitted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Friday. "To date, March 6, seven (...)

Crown Custodian Margareta decorates three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising Three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising of 1944 were decorated by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta during her visit to Poland. "The most touching moment of Her Majesty Margareta's visit to Poland occurred at the Warsaw Rising Museum. The Crown Custodian decorated three (...)

Three-Month Money Market Rate Falls To 2.83%, Lowest Level Since End-May 2018 Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the three-month interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate interests for consumer loans in lei, kept falling on Friday (March 6), reaching 2.83% a year, the lowest level since May 31, (...)

Bermas Suceava Proposes RON1.7M Dividends At 6% Yield The Board of Directors of brewer Bermas Suceava (BRM.RO) is proposing the company’s shareholders dividends in the amount of RON1.72 million, from its 2019 net profit of RON1.95 million, at a gross dividend per share of RON0.08.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |