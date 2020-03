Tătaru: We have 1.000 coronavirus tests available at Matei Balş and several hundred at other centers



"Matei Balş" Institute has about 1.000 tests for coronavirus and the other test centres in the country have several hundreds each, Nelu Tătaru, state secretary in the Health Ministry said.