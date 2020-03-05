CITR: Number Of Insolvent Impact Firms Down 32% To 139 In 2019, But Fixed Assets Value Up 25% To EUR1B



The number of insolvencies among impact companies in Romania deceased by 32% to 139 in 2019, from 183 in 2018, but their value in terms of fixed assets grew 25% on the year in 2019, reaching EUR1 billion, which shows that larger impact companies went insolvent in 2019, as per an analysis by (...)