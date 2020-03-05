 
CITR: Number Of Insolvent Impact Firms Down 32% To 139 In 2019, But Fixed Assets Value Up 25% To EUR1B
CITR: Number Of Insolvent Impact Firms Down 32% To 139 In 2019, But Fixed Assets Value Up 25% To EUR1B.

The number of insolvencies among impact companies in Romania deceased by 32% to 139 in 2019, from 183 in 2018, but their value in terms of fixed assets grew 25% on the year in 2019, reaching EUR1 billion, which shows that larger impact companies went insolvent in 2019, as per an analysis by (...)

OTP Bank Romania Profit Grows 65% in 2019, to RON92M OTP Bank Romania, the subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, reported an adjusted net profit after taxation of RON92 million in 2019, up 65% compared with 2018.

Marcel Ciolacu: The vote on Citu Cabinet to be held next week Social-Democratic Party's acting leader Marcel Ciolacu has said on Friday that the Cîţu Government parliamentary vote will take place next week, but that the exact date will be set on Monday in the Permanent Joint Offices.

President Iohannis says Romania needs more forests Attending the launch of the national afforestation campaign called "A forest as a country" at Uliesti, Dambovita County on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis said that a significant increase in Romania's forested areas is necessary, given the context of the environmental problems facing (...)

Health status of coronavirus-infected teens treated in Timisoara, good The health status of coronavirus-infected young people hospitalised in Timisoara is good, with no symptoms, and the patients admitted to Iasi and Cluj-Napoca have a better health status then when admitted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Friday. "To date, March 6, seven (...)

Crown Custodian Margareta decorates three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising Three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising of 1944 were decorated by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta during her visit to Poland. "The most touching moment of Her Majesty Margareta's visit to Poland occurred at the Warsaw Rising Museum. The Crown Custodian decorated three (...)

Three-Month Money Market Rate Falls To 2.83%, Lowest Level Since End-May 2018 Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the three-month interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate interests for consumer loans in lei, kept falling on Friday (March 6), reaching 2.83% a year, the lowest level since May 31, (...)

Bermas Suceava Proposes RON1.7M Dividends At 6% Yield The Board of Directors of brewer Bermas Suceava (BRM.RO) is proposing the company’s shareholders dividends in the amount of RON1.72 million, from its 2019 net profit of RON1.95 million, at a gross dividend per share of RON0.08.

 

