Marcel Ciolacu on Şerban Nicolae's candidacy for the Senate leadership: A surprise is possible

Marcel Ciolacu on Şerban Nicolae's candidacy for the Senate leadership: A surprise is possible. The acting PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu has said on Wednesday evening that a political decision should be made regarding the candidacy of Şerban Nicolae for the Senate leadership. A surprise is possible, said the social-democratic (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]