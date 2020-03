Paval Holding Buys 5% in Purcari Wineries

Paval Holding Buys 5% in Purcari Wineries. Paval Holding SRL, the investment vehicle owned by Adrian and Dragos Paval who also own DIY retailer Dedeman, has bought 5% in Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO), Purcari said in a stock market notification Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]