No active outbreak or suspicion of bird flu in Romania. All restrictions imposed in Maramures County as a result of the occurrence of the H5N8 bird flu virus on the poultry platform in the Seini locality have been lifted, and at present there is no active outbreak or suspicion of bird flu in Romania, informs the National Authority for Veterinary and Food Safety (ANSVSA). "On 22.02.2020, all restrictions imposed in Maramures County were lifted as a result of the occurrence of the H5N8 bird flu virus on the poultry platform in Seini, Maramures County. At this time, there is no active outbreak in Romania or any suspicion of bird flu. We note that, in order to ensure animal and public health, all poultry have been and are subject to annual national disease monitoring programs, including bird flu, so that products and by-products reach the Romanian market only from healthy animals," the Authority said in a press release issued on Thursday to AGERPRES. ANSVSA representatives mention that, on March 26, they will participate in the quarterly meeting of poultry farmers in Romania and vets who ensure the supervision of poultry flocks and technological processes for slaughtering and processing poultry meat.AGERPRES (RO- author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]