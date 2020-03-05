JuniorAchievement: 91 youths in 100 who have never studied, worked - pleased with their current situation



Most of the youths in Romania, who are not in employment, education or training (NEETs), are pleased with their current situation, and only 5 in 100 people want to collaborate and to change this situation, shows a survey conducted by the Junior Achievement organization. Thus, of the more than 1,400 NEET young people questioned from the beginning of this year, only 126 (respectively 9pct) are interested in training and subsequently in working. At the same time, the share of those who want to collaborate and get involved in this process is even lower, i.e. 5 out of 100 people contacted. On the other hand, 91 out of 100 young people who neither work nor study at the moment, have stated that they do not want to change their situation. In this respect, the young people from Ialomita, Giurgiu, Galati and Vrancea Counties consider the collaboration necessary to be too much effort, which would change their current state, in which they can handle even without going to classes or working. Data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) in February indicate a decrease in the average annual rate of job vacancies in 2019 to the lowest level in the last five years. In the last quarter of last year, there were only 47,090 vacancies, compared to 63,694, in the third quarter of 2018, this level being close to that registered after the first quarter of 2015, of 47,448 jobs. Also, during the year 2019, the number of unemployed people who had never worked reached a new low of 177,089 people, compared to 200,000 - 290,000 people in the last 10 years. In the first eight months of last year, the unemployment rate was 3pct in Romania, the lowest value since 1992 and until now. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)