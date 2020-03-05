 
Romaniapress.com

March 5, 2020

JuniorAchievement: 91 youths in 100 who have never studied, worked - pleased with their current situation
Mar 5, 2020

JuniorAchievement: 91 youths in 100 who have never studied, worked - pleased with their current situation.

Most of the youths in Romania, who are not in employment, education or training (NEETs), are pleased with their current situation, and only 5 in 100 people want to collaborate and to change this situation, shows a survey conducted by the Junior Achievement organization. Thus, of the more than 1,400 NEET young people questioned from the beginning of this year, only 126 (respectively 9pct) are interested in training and subsequently in working. At the same time, the share of those who want to collaborate and get involved in this process is even lower, i.e. 5 out of 100 people contacted. On the other hand, 91 out of 100 young people who neither work nor study at the moment, have stated that they do not want to change their situation. In this respect, the young people from Ialomita, Giurgiu, Galati and Vrancea Counties consider the collaboration necessary to be too much effort, which would change their current state, in which they can handle even without going to classes or working. Data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) in February indicate a decrease in the average annual rate of job vacancies in 2019 to the lowest level in the last five years. In the last quarter of last year, there were only 47,090 vacancies, compared to 63,694, in the third quarter of 2018, this level being close to that registered after the first quarter of 2015, of 47,448 jobs. Also, during the year 2019, the number of unemployed people who had never worked reached a new low of 177,089 people, compared to 200,000 - 290,000 people in the last 10 years. In the first eight months of last year, the unemployment rate was 3pct in Romania, the lowest value since 1992 and until now. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

OTP Bank Romania Profit Grows 65% in 2019, to RON92M OTP Bank Romania, the subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, reported an adjusted net profit after taxation of RON92 million in 2019, up 65% compared with 2018.

Marcel Ciolacu: The vote on Citu Cabinet to be held next week Social-Democratic Party's acting leader Marcel Ciolacu has said on Friday that the Cîţu Government parliamentary vote will take place next week, but that the exact date will be set on Monday in the Permanent Joint Offices.

President Iohannis says Romania needs more forests Attending the launch of the national afforestation campaign called "A forest as a country" at Uliesti, Dambovita County on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis said that a significant increase in Romania's forested areas is necessary, given the context of the environmental problems facing (...)

Health status of coronavirus-infected teens treated in Timisoara, good The health status of coronavirus-infected young people hospitalised in Timisoara is good, with no symptoms, and the patients admitted to Iasi and Cluj-Napoca have a better health status then when admitted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Friday. "To date, March 6, seven (...)

Crown Custodian Margareta decorates three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising Three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising of 1944 were decorated by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta during her visit to Poland. "The most touching moment of Her Majesty Margareta's visit to Poland occurred at the Warsaw Rising Museum. The Crown Custodian decorated three (...)

Three-Month Money Market Rate Falls To 2.83%, Lowest Level Since End-May 2018 Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the three-month interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate interests for consumer loans in lei, kept falling on Friday (March 6), reaching 2.83% a year, the lowest level since May 31, (...)

Bermas Suceava Proposes RON1.7M Dividends At 6% Yield The Board of Directors of brewer Bermas Suceava (BRM.RO) is proposing the company’s shareholders dividends in the amount of RON1.72 million, from its 2019 net profit of RON1.95 million, at a gross dividend per share of RON0.08.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |