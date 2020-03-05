Eurostat: Romania's GDP, the third largest in the South and East of the EU, following Poland and close to that of the Czechia



By Constantin Radut Eurostat published today a report on the level of total GDP in 2018, GDP per capita and GDP per capita in PPS, as well as regional disparities regarding the level of GDP. The latter indicator benefits small states and without geographical spread. This means that France, (...)