Dafora Medias Switches to RON4.4M Profit in 2019 from RON6.2M Loss in 2018. Romanian drilling company Dafora Medias (DAFR.RO) on Thursday reported a net profit of RON4.4 million in 2019, compared with a net loss of RON6.2 million in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]