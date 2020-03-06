President Iohannis to attend launching of "O padure cat of tara" forestation campaign

President Iohannis to attend launching of "O padure cat of tara" forestation campaign. President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Friday in the launching event of the National Forestation Campaign called "O padure cat o tara" ("A forest as big as a country"), which takes place in Uliesti, Dambovita county. The event will also be attended by Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu and Interim Environment Minister Costel Alexe. According to the Environment Ministry, the campaign has already opened over 13,000 forestation sites, in all the counties of the country. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]