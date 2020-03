Bermas Suceava Proposes RON1.7M Dividends At 6% Yield

Bermas Suceava Proposes RON1.7M Dividends At 6% Yield. The Board of Directors of brewer Bermas Suceava (BRM.RO) is proposing the company’s shareholders dividends in the amount of RON1.72 million, from its 2019 net profit of RON1.95 million, at a gross dividend per share of RON0.08. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]