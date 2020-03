Conpet Ploiesti Targets RON55.4M Net Profit, RON460M Revenue In 2020

Conpet Ploiesti Targets RON55.4M Net Profit, RON460M Revenue In 2020. Shareholders of state-run oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) have approved the company’s budget of revenue and expenditure for 2020, which envisages a net profit of RON55.4 million, down 3.8% versus 2019, and total revenue of RON460.1 million, up 2.1% from the level reported in 2019, as (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]