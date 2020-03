Marcel Ciolacu: The vote on Cîţu Cabinet to be held next week

Social-Democratic Party's acting leader Marcel Ciolacu has said on Friday that the Cîţu Government parliamentary vote will take place next week, but that the exact date will be set on Monday in the Permanent Joint Offices.