President Iohannis says Romania needs more forests

President Iohannis says Romania needs more forests. Attending the launch of the national afforestation campaign called "A forest as a country" at Uliesti, Dambovita County on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis said that a significant increase in Romania's forested areas is necessary, given the context of the environmental problems facing the country. "More forests are needed in Romania! I will explain why loud and clear. We have environmental problems. You know very well that over the last days there has been a lot of discussion about high pollution that can be seen everywhere in Romania. It is a fact that forests are not only good for walking or for logging. Forests are very important because they provide clean air. Forests clean the air. Forests contribute to a healthier, cleaner environment. On the one hand, we need to be very aware that the climate problem is a serious one. Global warming is a fact and for us it can be a very negative fact, especially here, in the south of the country, where there is a danger of desert areas forming. And that, of course, we do not want," said Iohannis. He added that according to studies, "the most effective measure against climate warming is planting forests." The president underlined that the restoration of forests, where wood was illegally felled, represents an "insufficient" measure and called for the extension of such areas. "We need to significantly increase forested areas in Romania and this campaign is a very good start and I hope it will be a symbol and an encouragement for many local administrations, who can use the land that is no longer used for anything else in agriculture, and I hope that in the coming years we will have a significant expansion of the forested areas in Romania. So, on the one hand, there should be protection, the elimination of illegal logging, and, on the other hand, massive plantation of forests. That is what I want for Romania and the future of its green gold," said Iohannis. Iohannis urged the government to find new tools for forest protection, adding that it is "inadmissible" for massive illegal logging to occur in the 21st century. "I am asking the prime minister and the members of the government here today to find new tools to protect Romania's forests. The tools that were created and used in the days of the previous governments, and for a long time the Social Democratic Party (PSD) dealt with that unsuccessfully because those tools proved insufficient and insufficiently well applied, so protection is needed, on the other hand; the forests that have been designed for logging must be used as that, used carefully, in an organised and legal manner! A separate forest or a set of separate forests are protected areas. Romania is among the very few countries in Europe that still has virgin forests, which must be preserved and protected! And there is a very important category of forests, the ones we are now starting to plant," said Iohannis. The president planted oak seedlings under the campaign in Uliesti. He also said that it was a "great joy" to him to launch a wide replanting campaign, considering that it would leave "positive traces." "Forests are the green gold of Romania and this gold must be protected and multiplied. We still have forests that are very valuable. We have forests that can be exploited. But if we look around, where we are today, there is only a remnant of what used to be called the Vlasiei Forests, which used to stretch as far as the eye could see. Today, there are only a few small areas that which are still under wood," said Iohannis. The event was also attended by interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Prime Minister-designate Florin Ciu and Interim Minister of the Environment Costel Alexe. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

A new coronavirus case, the ninth in Romania, has been confirmed A new coronavirus case has been confirmed on Friday, at a 40 year old man from Hunedoara, who had returned from Bergamo, Italy. This is the ninth case in Romania, with the man already being hospitalized at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in (...)



First two patients admitted with coronavirus discharged The first two patients infected with the new COVID-19 virus, admitted to the Victor Babes Infectious Disease Hospital in western Timisoara, at the end of February and start of March, respectively, were discharged, on Friday, being considered healthy, the Timis County Public Health Directorate (...)



Saudi Al-Arab Reaches 96.6% Ownership of Electroputere Craiova Romanian power transformers producer Electroputere Craiova (EPT.RO) is free to delist from the Bucharest Stock Exchange after its majority shareholder ended an offering to buy a minority stake.



Saudi Al-Arab Reaches 96.6% Ownership of Electroputere Craiova Romanian power transformers producer Electroputere Craiova (EPT.RO) is free to delist from the Bucharest Stock Exchange after its majority shareholder ended an offering to buy a minority stake.



Transgaz Commits to Facilitate Natural Gas Exports Transgaz, the state-controlled natural gas transmission system operator in Romania, has committed to facilitate natural gas exports from Romania to neighboring EU member states, in particular Hungary and Bulgaria.



British Ambassador Noble on illegal exports of waste: I encourage Romanian authorities to take all legal measures British Ambassador Andrew Noble said he was concerned that the legal trade links between the United Kingdom and Romania had become the target of possible criminal offenses, in the context of information on illegal exports of waste from the United Kingdom to Romania. If there is evidence to (...)



Iohannis: Find tools to protect forests. PSD has been doing this for a long time without success President Klaus Iohannis has launched on Friday, at the Ulieşti forestry yard, a call on the Government to find new tools to protect Romania's forests: "For a pretty long time, PSD has been doing this without success".

