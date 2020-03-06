Health status of coronavirus-infected teens treated in Timisoara, good

The health status of coronavirus-infected young people hospitalised in Timisoara is good, with no symptoms, and the patients admitted to Iasi and Cluj-Napoca have a better health status then when admitted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Friday. "To date, March 6, seven cases of citizens infected with COVID-19 (coronavirus) have been confirmed nationwide. Of the seven citizens who have contacted the virus, three have been declared cured. One has been discharged, while two others are currently under medical observation in hospital, according to the decision of Timisoara doctors. The four patients who are still carrying the virus have been admitted to medical facilities in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi. The health status of the 16-year-olds COVID-19 patients in Timisoara is good, as they have no symptoms." At the same time, the patients admitted in Iasi and Cluj-Napoca have an improved health status compared to the time they were admitted to the hospital. A Romanian national has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Italy. According to the Italian authorities, the woman contracted a light form, she is in good health and was placed in quarantine at home. "On Romania's soil, there are 21 persons in institutional quarantine undergoing testing for the COVID-19 virus. Another 12,158 persons are in isolation at home and under medical monitoring. Therefore, yesterday, 14 people were discharged from institutional quarantine after testing negative negative for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) virus." On Thursday, 96 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 1,086 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free information line. The Strategic Communication Group reminds citizens to consider only information verified through official sources and to call toll-free line 0800 800 358 for recommendations and other information. Romanian nationals abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the dedicated line: +4021.320.20.20. According to the GCS, as of March 5, 2020, there were 4,197 cases reported in the EU / EEA, United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases were recorded in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)