 
Romaniapress.com

March 6, 2020

Health status of coronavirus-infected teens treated in Timisoara, good
Mar 6, 2020

Health status of coronavirus-infected teens treated in Timisoara, good.

The health status of coronavirus-infected young people hospitalised in Timisoara is good, with no symptoms, and the patients admitted to Iasi and Cluj-Napoca have a better health status then when admitted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Friday. "To date, March 6, seven cases of citizens infected with COVID-19 (coronavirus) have been confirmed nationwide. Of the seven citizens who have contacted the virus, three have been declared cured. One has been discharged, while two others are currently under medical observation in hospital, according to the decision of Timisoara doctors. The four patients who are still carrying the virus have been admitted to medical facilities in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi. The health status of the 16-year-olds COVID-19 patients in Timisoara is good, as they have no symptoms." At the same time, the patients admitted in Iasi and Cluj-Napoca have an improved health status compared to the time they were admitted to the hospital. A Romanian national has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Italy. According to the Italian authorities, the woman contracted a light form, she is in good health and was placed in quarantine at home. "On Romania's soil, there are 21 persons in institutional quarantine undergoing testing for the COVID-19 virus. Another 12,158 persons are in isolation at home and under medical monitoring. Therefore, yesterday, 14 people were discharged from institutional quarantine after testing negative negative for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) virus." On Thursday, 96 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 1,086 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free information line. The Strategic Communication Group reminds citizens to consider only information verified through official sources and to call toll-free line 0800 800 358 for recommendations and other information. Romanian nationals abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the dedicated line: +4021.320.20.20. According to the GCS, as of March 5, 2020, there were 4,197 cases reported in the EU / EEA, United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases were recorded in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

A new coronavirus case, the ninth in Romania, has been confirmed A new coronavirus case has been confirmed on Friday, at a 40 year old man from Hunedoara, who had returned from Bergamo, Italy. This is the ninth case in Romania, with the man already being hospitalized at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in (...)

First two patients admitted with coronavirus discharged The first two patients infected with the new COVID-19 virus, admitted to the Victor Babes Infectious Disease Hospital in western Timisoara, at the end of February and start of March, respectively, were discharged, on Friday, being considered healthy, the Timis County Public Health Directorate (...)

Saudi Al-Arab Reaches 96.6% Ownership of Electroputere Craiova Romanian power transformers producer Electroputere Craiova (EPT.RO) is free to delist from the Bucharest Stock Exchange after its majority shareholder ended an offering to buy a minority stake.

Saudi Al-Arab Reaches 96.6% Ownership of Electroputere Craiova Romanian power transformers producer Electroputere Craiova (EPT.RO) is free to delist from the Bucharest Stock Exchange after its majority shareholder ended an offering to buy a minority stake.

Transgaz Commits to Facilitate Natural Gas Exports Transgaz, the state-controlled natural gas transmission system operator in Romania, has committed to facilitate natural gas exports from Romania to neighboring EU member states, in particular Hungary and Bulgaria.

British Ambassador Noble on illegal exports of waste: I encourage Romanian authorities to take all legal measures British Ambassador Andrew Noble said he was concerned that the legal trade links between the United Kingdom and Romania had become the target of possible criminal offenses, in the context of information on illegal exports of waste from the United Kingdom to Romania. If there is evidence to (...)

Iohannis: Find tools to protect forests. PSD has been doing this for a long time without success President Klaus Iohannis has launched on Friday, at the Ulieşti forestry yard, a call on the Government to find new tools to protect Romania's forests: "For a pretty long time, PSD has been doing this without success".

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |