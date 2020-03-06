 
Crown Custodian Margareta decorates three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising
Three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising of 1944 were decorated by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta during her visit to Poland. "The most touching moment of Her Majesty Margareta's visit to Poland occurred at the Warsaw Rising Museum. The Crown Custodian decorated three veteran women of the Warsaw Uprising of 1944 with the Cross of Romania's Royal House, thus celebrating the relations between the Romanian Kingdom and the Polish Republic during the 1930s, when our country was an important ally of Poland in its aspirations of independence, sovereignty and liberty," reads a release posted on romaniaregala.ro website. The three women who were awarded the Royal decoration were: Hanna Stadnik, Halina Jedrzejewska and Anna Stupnicka-Bando. Attending the event were Minister Jan Jozef Kasprzyk, the head of the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression, Secretary of State with the Ministry of National Defence Simona Cojocaru, the Romanian Ambassador, Ovidiu Dranga, the head of the Local Council of the Warsaw City, Ewa Dorota Malinowska-Grupinska. The royal couple has also visited the Museum, accompanied by historian Pawel Ukielski. The Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta and Prince Radu started a three-day visit to the Polish Republic on Wednesday, the first foreign visit of the Royal House in 2020. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)

