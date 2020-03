Iohannis: Find tools to protect forests. PSD has been doing this for a long time without success



President Klaus Iohannis has launched on Friday, at the Ulieşti forestry yard, a call on the Government to find new tools to protect Romania's forests: "For a pretty long time, PSD has been doing this without success".