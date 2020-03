Romania To Host 40 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations By End-2020

Romania To Host 40 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations By End-2020. E.ON Energie Romania and MOL Romania will be installing 40 fast electric vehicle charging stations, in Romania, by the end of 2020, under the NEXT-E project, funded by the European Union, the two companies said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]