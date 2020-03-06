 
ForMin Aurescu: Romania voices concern about situation in Idlib; only solution - de-escalation of conflict
ForMin Aurescu: Romania voices concern about situation in Idlib; only solution - de-escalation of conflict.

Romania voiced concern related to the humanitarian situation in the Idlib region in north-western Syria, with the only solution is this case being for the conflict to de-escalate, a political solution and not a military one, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, before the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Zagreb. "We will discuss today, at this very important meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, an extraordinary meeting about the situation in Syria, Idlib, and its implications for the European Union. It's an important meeting because we need to see what are the measures the EU can take to support Greece. We already voiced our solidarity with Greece and we need to make sure that the situation at the border between Greece with Turkey won't escalate," said Bogdan Aurescu, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on Friday. The Minister of Foreign Affairs also mentioned that "to the same extent, it is necessary for all the parties involved to approach the situation in Syria in a responsible manner." "We will also analyze today the agreement between Russia and Turkey from yesterday and we have to see if this agreement has implications and what kind of implications, especially on the humanitarian situation in Idlib, which is extreme and is becoming increasingly difficult. Romania already voiced deep concern about the humanitarian situation in this region and in this city, and the only solution is, of course, to de-escalate the conflict, a political solution, not a military one. We need a permanent ceasefire," added Aurescu, according to same source. Bogdan Aurescu stressed that, "at the same time, it is necessary for Turkey to observe the formally agreed arrangements, including the agreement concluded in 2016 between the European Union and Turkey." "In NATO, Romania voiced its solidarity with Turkey, an ally and a strategic partner, regarding the losses of human lives. We also expressed our solidarity with Greece, on the situation at this country's border. Therefore, at this important meeting today, we must see how the European Union can become more involved, in a significant way," added Aurescu, according to the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)

