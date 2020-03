Saudi Al-Arab Reaches 96.6% Ownership of Electroputere Craiova

Saudi Al-Arab Reaches 96.6% Ownership of Electroputere Craiova. Romanian power transformers producer Electroputere Craiova (EPT.RO) is free to delist from the Bucharest Stock Exchange after its majority shareholder ended an offering to buy a minority stake. [Read the article in Mediafax]