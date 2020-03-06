First two patients admitted with coronavirus discharged

First two patients admitted with coronavirus discharged. The first two patients infected with the new COVID-19 virus, admitted to the Victor Babes Infectious Disease Hospital in western Timisoara, at the end of February and start of March, respectively, were discharged, on Friday, being considered healthy, the Timis County Public Health Directorate (DSP) informs. The patients were a 38-year-old woman coming back from Bergamo and a man aged 47, both having traveled by the same plane. The hospital also saw the admittance of two teenagers with the same diagnosis, class mates at the Timisoara Culinary High School, for which reason the Timis County Emergency Situation Committee took, on Friday, the decision to close it, March 9-11, for disinfection.AGERPRES(RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]