 
Romaniapress.com

March 8, 2020

PNL's National Permanent Bureau to meet Monday to decide local elections' candidates
Mar 8, 2020

PNL's National Permanent Bureau to meet Monday to decide local elections' candidates.

Bucharest, March 8 /Agerpres/ - The National Permanent Bureau (PNN) of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will meet on Monday to decide the candidates for the local elections in all the counties and in Bucharest. According to a press briefing, the PNN of the PNL will meet on Monday, starting at 11:00 am, and to the meeting are invited to participate the liberal candidates for the positions of presidents of county councils and of mayors of county residence municipalities. PNL President Ludovic Orban announced earlier this week that he the BPN had been convened for Monday, with the main theme being the decision of the candidates in the local elections. "I convened the National Political Bureau to decide the candidates in all the counties and in Bucharest," said Orban. On Saturday, the Permanent County Bureau of the PNL Iasi approved Mihai Chirica's candidacy for the position of mayor of Iasi, as well as the candidacy of Acting Minister of the Environment, Costel Alexe, for the position of president of the County Council. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Parliament to convene Thursday for confidence vote of Citu Gov't Parliament will convene on Thursday at 16:00hrs for a confidence vote of the Citu Government, according to a joint decision on Monday of Parliament's Standing Bureaus. On February 28, Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu submitted to Parliament a list of his cabinet members and a government (...)

Leu Tumbles To Fresh All-Time Low Of 4.8184 Versus Euro The Romanian leu on Monday (March 9) dropped to a fresh all-time low against the euro, as the central bank set the leu’s reference rate versus the euro at 4.8184 units.

Romania Raises RON800.9M Selling July 2025 Bonds at 3.57% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday sold 800.9 million (EUR166.2 million) worth of July 2025 treasury bonds, from an initial target of RON500 million, at an average yield of 3.57% a year, central bank data showed.

UPB students gain four medals at SEEMOUS 2020 Students at the Automatics and Computers Faculty of the Politechnica University of Bucharest gained four medals, one gold and three silver, at SEEMOUS - a maths competition for Southeast Europe, with international participation, which took place between March 3 and 8 in Greece, in Thessaloniki. (...)

PM-Designate: Romania Has the Tools to Handle Economy Amid Coronavirus Crisis Romania has the resources and fiscal and monetary tools to respond to potential shocks stemming from the coronavirus epidemic and to alleviate its potential negative effects, prime minister designate and interim finance minister Florin Citu said (...)

World War II, 1945: Restoration of the Romanian administration in Northeastern Transylvania On March 9, 1945 the Romanian administration was re-established in Northeastern Transylvania. A festive meeting was organized on the occasion in Cluj on March 13, 1945, with King Mihai, Prime Minister Petru Groza and the first deputy of the Soviet People's Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, A.I. (...)

Elefant Online Posts Operational Loss of RON6.7M, Targets Profit in 2020 Elefant Online, which operates online retailer elefant.ro, reported a turnover of RON173.7 million for 2019, up 25% on the year, and an operational loss of RON6.7 million, compared with a loss of RON13.9 million in 2018.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |