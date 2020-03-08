Arafat: Activities involving more than 1,000 people - banned

Arafat: Activities involving more than 1,000 people - banned. Bucharest, March 8 /Agerpres/ - Authorities banned as of Sunday, in the context of preventing the spread of coronavirus in Romania, the public activities involving more than 1,000 people, either indoors or outdoors, public or private ones, announced the head of the Department of Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat. If fewer than 1,000 people participate, the decision to ban such activity will be taken locally. The measure is valid until March 31 and may be extended. Asked if the football matches will be held without spectators, Arafat replied: "Yes. (...) We consider that at this moment there are measures that are necessary for the prevention. (...) If there is a meeting that exceeds 1,000 people it means it does not happen." Also, the internships of the students in hospitals and the visits of the relatives in the medical units will be suspended. Raed Arafat emphasized that quarantined Romanians in other countries will no longer be in isolation if they come home, if they have a medical certificate that they are not infected. He pointed out that medical certificates are not issued for those without coronavirus. At the same time, those who are quarantined and who want to go abroad cannot leave home, he added. "As regards the persons in isolation at home for which the 14-day period has not ended and who wish to go abroad, they will be banned to go out of isolation and to move abroad. (...) If you went into isolation 14 days, you remained in isolation for 14 days," said the doctor. According to him, the Ministry of Health will take measures to broaden the basis for coronavirus testing. Regarding the settlement of the quarantine expenses, Arafat specified that there is a draft government decision that will be issued at the proposal of the Ministry of Health, so that the persons in isolation will also be included, if they cannot support themselves and the costs for them can be settled. The schools where at least one coronavirus case will be detected will be closed, according to a procedure adopted by the authorities, Arafat said. "The procedure and criteria for suspending school courses in educational establishments were approved in the context of confirming one or more cases of coronavirus infection. This procedure was drafted by the Institute of Public Health and does not take into account only medical aspects," explained Raed Arafat. The Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Horatiu Moldovan has shown that, regarding the assemblies comprising fewer than 1,000 people, the density of the crowd, the nature of the event and the contacts will be considered, if the participants are registered beforehand or not, the duration and how the participants get to this event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

Parliament to convene Thursday for confidence vote of Citu Gov't Parliament will convene on Thursday at 16:00hrs for a confidence vote of the Citu Government, according to a joint decision on Monday of Parliament's Standing Bureaus. On February 28, Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu submitted to Parliament a list of his cabinet members and a government (...)



Leu Tumbles To Fresh All-Time Low Of 4.8184 Versus Euro The Romanian leu on Monday (March 9) dropped to a fresh all-time low against the euro, as the central bank set the leu’s reference rate versus the euro at 4.8184 units.



Romania Raises RON800.9M Selling July 2025 Bonds at 3.57% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday sold 800.9 million (EUR166.2 million) worth of July 2025 treasury bonds, from an initial target of RON500 million, at an average yield of 3.57% a year, central bank data showed.



UPB students gain four medals at SEEMOUS 2020 Students at the Automatics and Computers Faculty of the Politechnica University of Bucharest gained four medals, one gold and three silver, at SEEMOUS - a maths competition for Southeast Europe, with international participation, which took place between March 3 and 8 in Greece, in Thessaloniki. (...)



PM-Designate: Romania Has the Tools to Handle Economy Amid Coronavirus Crisis Romania has the resources and fiscal and monetary tools to respond to potential shocks stemming from the coronavirus epidemic and to alleviate its potential negative effects, prime minister designate and interim finance minister Florin Citu said (...)



World War II, 1945: Restoration of the Romanian administration in Northeastern Transylvania On March 9, 1945 the Romanian administration was re-established in Northeastern Transylvania. A festive meeting was organized on the occasion in Cluj on March 13, 1945, with King Mihai, Prime Minister Petru Groza and the first deputy of the Soviet People's Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, A.I. (...)



Elefant Online Posts Operational Loss of RON6.7M, Targets Profit in 2020 Elefant Online, which operates online retailer elefant.ro, reported a turnover of RON173.7 million for 2019, up 25% on the year, and an operational loss of RON6.7 million, compared with a loss of RON13.9 million in 2018.

